More than 500 aspiring U-17 footballers from across Arunachal Pradesh converged at the RG Stadium in Naharlagun for trials conducted by North East United FC. The trials, aimed at scouting young talent for both the U-17 team and the reserved team, drew hopefuls from various corners of the state, each eager to showcase their skills and passion for the sport.

Today marked the commencement of the trials for the U-17 team, with an impressive turnout of participants demonstrating their prowess on the field. The atmosphere was charged with excitement as youngsters dribbled, passed, and shot their way through the trials under the watchful eyes of coaches and scouts from North East United FC.

Tomorrow, the focus will shift to the reserved team trials, offering another opportunity for budding footballers to impress and secure a spot in the esteemed football club. The anticipation is palpable as hopefuls gear up to compete for their chance to shine on the pitch.

Expressing his delight at the overwhelming response to the trials, Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein took to the microblogging site X to commend the dedication of the state's youths to hone their footballing talents. He remarked that the active participation of young players in such platforms not only reflects their commitment but also bodes well for the future of sports in both the state and the nation at large.