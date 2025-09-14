Pahalgam victims’ families oppose India-Pakistan match, call it ‘deeply disturbing’

Families of victims of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack have expressed anguish over the upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match, questioning the government’s decision to allow sporting ties while their wounds remain fresh.

Speaking to ANI, Sawan Parmar, who lost both his father and younger brother in the April 22 attack that claimed 26 lives, said the announcement of the fixture had left the families “deeply disturbed.” He added that the sacrifices made during Operation Sindoor felt meaningless in the face of such decisions.

“When we got to know that the India vs Pakistan match is being organised, we were very disturbed. No sort of connection should remain with Pakistan. If you want to play the match, bring me back my 16-year-old brother who was riddled with bullets… Operation Sindoor seems like a waste now,” he said.

His mother, Kiran Yatish Parmar, also voiced her discontent, directly questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She urged the government to reconsider holding the match before the conclusion of Operation Sindoor and reminded the nation of the grief endured by victim families.

“This match should not happen. I want to ask Prime Minister Modi, Operation Sindoor has not concluded, so why is this India vs Pakistan match happening? I want to tell everyone in the country to go and visit those families who have lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam terror attack. Our wounds have not healed,” she said.

The emotional appeals come amid growing debate over whether India should engage with Pakistan in cricket following Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. While many view cricket as a separate domain from politics, families of victims insist that holding such matches undermines the memory of those killed in the Pahalgam tragedy.