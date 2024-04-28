The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the appointment of two renowned figures in world cricket as head coaches for different formats. Gary Kirsten, the mastermind behind India's 2011 World Cup triumph, has been named as the head coach for ODIs and T20Is, while former Australian pace sensation Jason Gillespie will assume the role for Test cricket. Additionally, former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood joins the coaching staff as an assistant coach across all formats.

"The appointment of Kirsten and Gillespie, who are high-profile coaches, reflects the value and potential foreign coaches see in our players," remarked PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi during a media conference. "We aim to provide the best facilities and expertise to our team."

Kirsten is slated to take charge ahead of Pakistan's tour of England, commencing on May 22, which includes four T20Is followed by the T20 World Cup in June. This appointment comes after Pakistan's disappointing performance in the 50-over World Cup last year, leading to the dismissal of the entire coaching staff.

Following the overhaul, premier batter Babar Azam was relieved of captaincy duties, with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood appointed as white-ball and Test captains, respectively. Former cricketer Muhammad Hafeez briefly assumed a guiding role during Pakistan's tour to Australia, but relinquished the position after a series of defeats.

Despite prior approaches to cricketing stalwarts such as Matthew Hayden and Shane Watson, the PCB ultimately opted for Kirsten and Gillespie. Naqvi emphasized the importance of seeking expertise beyond Pakistan's borders, citing fitness concerns within the team.

"We have a wealth of talent in our country, but our medical infrastructure is not as advanced, leading to fitness challenges," Naqvi explained. "Hence, we have sought the best coaching talent globally to elevate our team's performance."