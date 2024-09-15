In a surprising and controversial move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to remove daily allowances for women cricketers participating in national camps. This policy change has stirred disappointment and frustration among the athletes, particularly those currently training in Multan for the upcoming home series against South Africa.

According to a PCB official, the board's rationale for discontinuing the allowances is that they now provide the players with accommodation and three meals daily. "The players are not being given daily allowances because the board is now providing them with accommodation and three full meals during the day," the official stated. However, the women cricketers feel that this decision is unfair, especially since many of them have gathered in Multan from various parts of the country, incurring additional expenses.

The South African women's team has already arrived in Multan, gearing up for the white-ball series starting on September 17. This series serves as crucial preparation for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE. Despite the importance of this training camp, the women players find themselves grappling with the board's new policy, which has also highlighted a glaring inequality between the men's and women's teams.

Interestingly, male cricketers in Pakistan continue to receive a daily allowance in addition to two meals and accommodation. This discrepancy has raised questions about the board's commitment to gender equality in sports. A source familiar with the situation revealed that, until recently, daily allowances were standard practice for women cricketers. The sudden change in policy has thus come as a shock to many.

This move by the PCB comes at a time when the board is investing heavily in other projects. Notably, it is reportedly spending 5 million rupees monthly on salaries for five mentors of the teams participating in the ongoing Champions Cup in Faisalabad. The contrast between these expenditures and the cuts imposed on women cricketers has drawn criticism from various quarters, highlighting the broader issues of gender disparity within the sport.

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