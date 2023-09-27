In a historic return, the Pakistan cricket team, captained by Babar Azam, landed in India on Wednesday, marking their first visit to the country in seven years. The last encounter on Indian soil was in 2016 during the T20 World Cup. This visit presents a stern test for the predominantly new Pakistani side, many of whom have never played in India before.

Pakistan's journey to India took them via Dubai, culminating in their arrival in Hyderabad. Here, they are scheduled to play their initial two matches in the ODI World Cup, facing off against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. The most highly anticipated clash for Pakistan is set to unfold on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where they will lock horns with arch-rivals India.

A unique aspect of Pakistan's World Cup journey is the limited travel they will undertake compared to other teams. Their matches are slated across five cities - Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kolkata. This is in stark contrast to the Indian team, which is set to traverse nine destinations for their nine group stage matches.

However, it wasn't a smooth journey for the Pakistan cricket team. Visa-related challenges marred their preparation plans ahead of the 2023 World Cup in India. The delay in visa approvals raised concerns within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), prompting them to approach the International Cricket Council (ICC) to address the issue. Visa approvals were finally granted on September 25, just two days before the team's scheduled departure to Hyderabad for their first warm-up match against New Zealand.

Despite the visa hurdles, Pakistan enters the World Cup as the second-ranked ODI team globally. However, their recent performance in the Asia Cup 2023 left fans wanting more, as they were eliminated during the Super 4 stage, falling short of expectations.