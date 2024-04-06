In a bid to enhance their fitness levels ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, the Pakistan cricket team has embarked on a unique training stint at the Pakistan Army base in Kakul. Led by Babar Azam, the team has shifted its focus to unconventional methods of fitness training under the guidance of the Army School of Physical Training.

The decision to undergo rigorous training follows concerns raised about the team's fitness standards during the ODI World Cup in 2023. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) opted for this unconventional approach after former director of cricket, Hafeez, criticized the team's fitness levels on a Pakistani sports channel earlier this year.

The training regimen includes traditional army exercises such as stone lifting and rope climbing, designed to push the players to their physical limits. Fast bowler Hasan Ali emphasized the significance of the camp in preparing the team for the upcoming ICC tournament, which will be held jointly in the Caribbean Islands and the United States of America in June.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi personally instructed the players to undergo training with the army, stressing the importance of improving fitness standards. Naqvi expressed disappointment over the team's batting performance and highlighted the need to focus on strength and fitness during the training period.

Addressing the players, Naqvi outlined the tight schedule leading up to the T20 World Cup, which includes bilateral series against New Zealand, Ireland, and England. Despite the packed schedule, Naqvi ensured that a 10-day training camp at Kakul military academy was organized from March 25 to April 8, involving the Pakistan Army.

Furthermore, Naqvi urged the players to prioritize national commitments over other engagements, citing the recent revocation of Haris Rauf's central contract and restriction from participating in overseas franchise T20 leagues until June 30, 2024.