Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz announced his retirement from international cricket, ending a 15-year career. He will continue to play franchise cricket across the globe.

Having played more than 150 times for Pakistan since making his international debut against Zimbabwe in 2008, Wahab retires with 237 wickets. He represented his country in 27 Tests, 91 ODIs, and 36 T20 Internationals, taking 83 wickets in Test cricket, 120 in one-day, and 34 in T20 Internationals.

At the end of 2020, the 38-year-old last played in a T20I match against New Zealand in Hamilton.

"I have been speaking about my retirement plans past two years, that 2023 is my target to retire from International cricket, and I feel comfortable now more than ever that I have served my country and National team to the best I could have.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to represent Pakistan on the international stage. As I bid farewell to this chapter, I am thrilled to embark on a new adventure in franchise cricket, where I hope to entertain and inspire audiences while competing against some of the best talents in the world," Wahab said in a statement.