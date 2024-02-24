In a bid to fine-tune their skills ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced plans to host a thrilling five-match T20 international series against New Zealand. Scheduled for April this year, the series promises to be a crucial opportunity for both teams to gauge their strengths and strategies in the shortest format of the game.

A PCB official has confirmed ongoing discussions with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to finalize the dates and venues for the series. While the exact details are yet to be confirmed, the proposed window for the matches is from April 13 to 24. With the aim of providing top-notch facilities and a conducive environment for the matches, Lahore and Rawalpindi are being considered as potential venues for the showdown.

Notably, Karachi, another cricketing hub in Pakistan, will be occupied with hosting a series between the Pakistan and West Indies women's teams during the same period. This logistical consideration underscores the growing momentum of cricket in Pakistan, with multiple fixtures being organized concurrently.

The upcoming series holds significant importance for both Pakistan and New Zealand as they gear up for the T20 World Cup later this year. With New Zealand emerging victorious in the previous five-match T20 series against Pakistan, the hosts will be eager to level the playing field and showcase their prowess in front of the home crowd.

Pakistan's preparations for the World Cup extend beyond the series with New Zealand. Following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League, the national team is slated to engage in a series of T20 matches against formidable opponents such as Afghanistan and England. These encounters will serve as crucial stepping stones for Pakistan's campaign in the World Cup, set to take place in June across the USA and the West Indies.

Despite challenges posed by the global pandemic, Pakistan has demonstrated its capability to host international cricketing events over the past two years. Welcoming esteemed teams like Australia, England, and New Zealand, Pakistan has showcased its resilience and commitment to the sport on the global stage.