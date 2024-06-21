Pakistan’s dismal performance in the T20 World Cup held in the USA has sparked widespread criticism, particularly regarding the players who took their families along for the tournament. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is now considering invoking a new defamation law to combat what it describes as "unsubstantiated claims and reports."

Local media reports reveal that alongside the nearly 34 players, support staff, and officials, the team hotel also housed about 26 to 28 family members. This included wives, children, parents, and even siblings. Pakistan’s early exit from the tournament, following defeats to India and debutants USA in New York, has intensified scrutiny over this decision.

Players such as Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, and Muhammad Amir were noted for having family members present. Babar, who is unmarried, had his parents and brothers staying with him.

“The extra expenses incurred on having families are obviously paid by players, but having family members around does hit the focus of the players,” stated one report. Another highlighted that approximately 60 rooms were booked to accommodate those traveling with the team, creating a family-centric environment with take-away dinners and outings becoming common.

Former Test wicketkeeper Atiq uz Zaman expressed understanding of players’ desire to have family on low-profile tours but criticized the PCB for allowing it during a major event like the World Cup. “In a World Cup, no families should have been allowed as the players needed to focus on their cricket. When you have families with you, a player's attention and time is diverted from cricket,” Zaman remarked.

Adding to the controversy, Muhammad Amir had brought his personal trainer to the World Cup at his own expense, despite the team already having a comprehensive support staff. Reports suggest Amir trained separately from the team during sessions, having received permission from the PCB for this arrangement.

In response to the ongoing backlash, the PCB plans to utilize a new defamation law enacted by the Punjab government to address baseless allegations and personal attacks against Pakistani players.