Pakistan completed their highest successful run chase in one-day internationals when they chased down a target of 349 to beat Australia by six wickets in Lahore to level the series at 1-1 on Thursday.

The Men in Green were set the task of chasing down the 349-run target and Pakistan’s previous highest successful run-chase was 329 runs against Bangladesh back in 2014.

Chasing 349, Pakistan got off to a solid start as the openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq put on 118 runs for the first wicket.

Imam-ul-Haq went on to score his second successive century of the series whereas Babar Azam also stepped up and added a century to his tally as well. Both batters set up the game for Khushdul Shah and Iftikhar Ahmed to see out the game, which they did.