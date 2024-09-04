After tasting a six-wicket defeat against Bangaldesh in the final match of a two-Test series, Pakistan slipped to the 8th spot in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test team rankings on September 4.

Pakistan lost 2-0 against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. As a result, its rating dropped to 76 points, their lowest in Test cricket since 1965.

Pakistan were in the sixth spot before the start of the Test series against Bangladesh.

The team lost the first Test by 10 wickets despite declaring their first innings and the second one by six wickets despite having Bangladesh reeling at 26 for 6 in the first innings in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan never had rating points fewer than 76.

The development comes a day after Pakistan slipped to No. 8 in the nine-team ICC World Test Championship points table. Pakistan have won only two of their nine matches in the ongoing Test championship cycle, which will culminate with the final at Lord's in London next year.

Pakistan have not won a Test match at home since March 2021 -- a poor streak in which they have lost six and drawn four in familiar conditions. Pakistan last won a Test match at home against South Africa in February 2021.

It must be mentioned that Australia is at No. 1 with 12 points and India is at No. 2 with 120 points, followed by England, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan.