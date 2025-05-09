Amid a war-like situation between India and Pakistan, the remaining fixtures of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) were shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The decision was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on May 9.

The last eight fixtures of the PSL, which were previously scheduled in Rawalpindi, Multan, and Lahore, will now be staged in the UAE.

PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi expressed regret that Pakistani fans won't be able to watch matches in their stadiums.

"I regret that our domestic audience and cricket lovers will not be able to watch these matches in Pakistan's stadiums," Mohsin Naqvi said.

"The PCB has always stood by the position that politics and sports need to be kept apart. However, in view of the extremely irresponsible and dangerous Indian act of targeting the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which was manifestly done to disrupt the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League X, the PCB has decided to shift the remaining matches to UAE so that the domestic as well as foreign cricketers, who are our precious guests, can be saved from the possible reckless targeting by India."

"As a responsible organisation that has overcome adversities repeatedly and ensured that the game of cricket flourishes, it was important for us to ensure the mental well-being of all players participating in the HBL PSL."

"Like in the past, we hope that our stakeholders will rally with us to further the best interests of the tournament, our players, and the fans. We are committed to ensuring that the league continues to thrive," he added.

The following fixtures will be rescheduled:

* Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi

* Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars

* Islamabad United v Karachi Kings

* Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

* Qualifier

* Eliminator 1

* Eliminator 2

* Final

The exact schedule of matches, outlining the dates and venues, will be shared soon.