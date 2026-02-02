Pakistan to boycott India match in Men’s T20 World Cup; ICC warns of sanctions

Pakistan on February 1, announced that it will boycott its high-profile men’s T20 World Cup group league match against India, even as the government cleared the national team’s participation in the rest of the ICC tournament beginning February 7.



In an official statement posted on social media, the Pakistan government said it had granted approval to the national team to take part in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, but added that the team “shall not take the field” for the February 15 match against India, scheduled to be played in Colombo.



The decision is being viewed as a political protest linked to Bangladesh’s removal from the tournament after the ICC rejected its request to shift matches from India to Sri Lanka citing security concerns. Bangladesh was subsequently replaced by Scotland, a move that drew sharp reactions from Pakistan’s political and cricketing circles.



The International Cricket Council (ICC) questioned Pakistan’s decision and warned that the boycott could invite punitive sanctions.

“The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country, as this decision is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem,” the governing body said in a statement.

“While the ICC respects the role of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan,” it added.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had said it would reassess its participation in the tournament in solidarity with Bangladesh.



The India-Pakistan clash is considered the most anticipated fixture in any ICC event, generating peak global viewership, sponsorship interest and broadcast revenues. A walkover in favour of India could result in substantial financial losses for broadcasters, with advertisement revenue estimated to be between Rs 200 crore and Rs 250 crore for the marquee match.

As per ICC regulations, for a walkover to be awarded, the opposing team must be present for the toss. The Indian team is expected to travel to Sri Lanka for the fixture, and if Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha does not appear for the toss, the match referee will award a walkover and two points to India.



The ICC also retains the authority to impose financial penalties on the PCB. Other possible consequences could include sanctions affecting Pakistan’s participation in future ICC events, rankings implications, reluctance of top teams to tour Pakistan and potential restrictions on player participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).



Pakistan are scheduled to open their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on February 7, followed by matches against the USA on February 10 and Namibia on February 18. All matches are slated to be played at the SSC ground in Colombo.

A source close to the PCB said Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is expected to brief the media soon.

“What will be interesting to see is whether the decision to skip the India match was taken unilaterally by the government or with the PCB’s concurrence,” the source said.



Neither the PCB nor the Pakistan government has clarified what course of action would be taken if India and Pakistan were to meet in the knockout stages of the tournament.



India-Pakistan matches in ICC tournaments and Asia Cup events remain a major source of revenue for broadcasters and the global governing body. In last year’s Asia Cup, the two teams faced each other three times in the UAE