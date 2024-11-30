The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has voiced willingness to accept a Hybrid model for the 2025 Champions Trophy given that the International Cricket Council (ICC) implements the same policy for all ICC events going till 2031.

The schedule for the upcoming 50-over tournament is yet to be announced with less than three months left for the event.

This comes as the PCB and its Mohsin Naqvi exalted that Pakistan would not accept the Hybrid model. Earlier, it was learned that the PCB had set certain terms for accepting the hybrid model.

It must be mentioned that all matches featuring the Indian cricket team, including group stage games, semi-finals, and the final (if qualified), will be held in Dubai.

Meanwhile, if India does not advance beyond the group stages, Pakistan will host the semi-finals and the final in Lahore.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has proposed that if India hosts any future ICC events, Pakistan's matches should be held at neutral venues instead of in India. This suggestion stems from the ongoing political tensions between the two nations, which have impacted their bilateral cricketing ties and led to similar arrangements in the past for other tournaments.

The statement comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board's adamant stance led to an inconclusive meeting of its executive board on Friday.

The emergency meeting in Dubai was meant to thrash out the schedule of the event in February-March next year but could not achieve a consensus after Pakistan once again rejected the 'Hybrid' model despite India's firm refusal to travel there owing to security concerns.