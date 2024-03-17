Pakistan's pursuit of a foreign coach for their national cricket team has encountered obstacles as former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson and former West Indian captain Darren Sammy have withdrawn from consideration for the coveted position.

Sources close to the developments revealed that Sammy rejected advances from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), citing his existing commitment as the head coach of the West Indies white-ball teams. Similarly, Watson, after initial interest, declined the offer extended by the PCB, returning to Australia on Saturday night.

Discussions between senior PCB officials and Watson took place in Karachi during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, where Watson was offered the head coach role. However, leaks of the proposed financial package to the media and social platforms led to Watson's dissatisfaction, prompting his polite refusal. Watson cited prior commitments as a commentator in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the USA league, alongside a desire to spend more time with his family in Sydney, as reasons for his decision.

The PCB reportedly agreed to a lucrative USD 2 million annual fee for Watson's services, underscoring their eagerness to secure a foreign coach. With Watson and Sammy out of contention, the PCB is now contemplating interim arrangements for the national team. A local coaching team is anticipated to oversee the training camp in Kakul from March 25 to April 8, preceding the home five-match T20 series against New Zealand starting April 14 in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, tasked with the decision-making process, is determined to appoint foreign coaches for the national team, envisaging their involvement up to the upcoming World T20 Cup in the West Indies and USA, followed by the Champions Trophy in Pakistan early next year.

In the absence of foreign candidates, former Pakistan cricket luminaries such as Younis Khan, Muhammad Yousuf, Inzamam ul Haq, and Moin Khan are being considered for interim roles, awaiting a definitive decision post the PSL final on March 18.