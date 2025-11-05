Pant back behind the stumps as India announces squad for Proteas clash starting November 14

India have announced their squad for the upcoming two-match home Test series against South Africa, with Rishabh Pant’s return being the major highlight. The series begins at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on November 14, with the second Test to be played in Guwahati.

Pant makes his comeback after recovering from the foot injury he sustained during the England series in July 2025. The wicketkeeper-batter marked his return with scores of 17 and 90 for India A against South Africa A, convincing selectors of his match readiness. He will serve as vice-captain and first-choice keeper for the series.

The bowling group also receives a lift with the return of Akash Deep, who has been in strong domestic form. The Bengal pacer impressed with both wickets and lower-order contributions in the Irani Cup and Ranji Trophy, earning his place back in the Test setup.

With Shubman Gill leading the side, the squad carries a mix of emerging talent and experienced options. The batting core includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel, while the all-round department features Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy, adding depth across formats.

India’s pace attack will be led by Jasprit Bumrah, supported by Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep. Kuldeep Yadav will handle wrist-spin duties, with conditions expected to assist spin as the match's progress.

Meanwhile, veteran stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not part of the India A squad currently playing South Africa A. Both are expected to join the national setup for the ODI series later in November.

The series carries added weight with South Africa arriving as World Test Champions. For India, it marks an opportunity to build early points in the current World Test Championship cycle and outline the next phase of their red-ball approach.

Pant’s return adds leadership and batting stability, while Akash Deep strengthens the pace options, setting the stage for a competitive contest in home conditions.