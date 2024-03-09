India's Mona Agarwal emerged victorious in the women's 10m air rifle SH1 category at the WSPS Para Shooting World Cup, securing a coveted quota place for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

The Para Shooting World Cup, hosted for the first time by India, witnessed a record participation of over 270 shooters from 46 countries. Amidst fierce competition, Agarwal showcased remarkable composure and skill, navigating her way through the qualifying rounds with a modest score of 618. Despite entering the final placed seventh, her unwavering resolve propelled her to the forefront of the competition.

In the gripping final showdown, Agarwal demonstrated nerves of steel, consistently delivering impressive performances with scores surpassing the 10-mark. Battling against formidable opponents, she emerged triumphant with a final score of 250.7, securing the coveted gold medal. China's Zhang Cuiping clinched the silver medal with a score of 248.8, while India's Avani Lekhara, the Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist, secured the bronze with a score of 227.0.

For Agarwal, a mother of two who ventured into shooting sports just over a year ago, this victory holds profound significance. Overcoming the challenges posed by a childhood bout of polio, Agarwal's journey to the top exemplifies resilience and dedication.