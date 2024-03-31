Rajasthan Royals' seasoned campaigner Trent Boult on Sunday picked Riyan Parag and Nandre Burger as the two players in his side who would have a key role to play in the ongoing IPL season for the 2008 winners.

With two consecutive wins in the bag, the Sanju Samson-led side will take on a struggling Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday looking to build on their momentum.

With knocks of 43 and 84 not out, Parag has showed his penchant for accumulating runs at a fast clip, signalling a heavy shift from someone who would struggle to harness his talent to one who seems to have come of age.