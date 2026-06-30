Paraguay knock out Germany on penalties after VAR intervention in FIFA World Cup 2026

Paraguay advanced to the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after defeating four-time champions Germany in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time in their Round of 32 encounter at Gillette Stadium.

The result marked one of the major upsets of the tournament as Paraguay eliminated one of the pre-tournament favourites and secured progression through disciplined defending and composure under pressure.

Germany appeared to have taken control of the contest in the 101st minute of extra time when defender Jonathan Tah headed in from a corner. However, celebrations were cut short after referee Jalal Jayed of Morocco was instructed to review the incident following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervention.

After reviewing the footage on the pitch-side monitor, the referee disallowed the goal, ruling that Germany defender Waldemar Anton had impeded Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill while contesting for the cross, constituting a foul in the build-up.

With the score remaining level at 1-1 after 120 minutes, the tie proceeded to a penalty shootout.

Paraguay maintained composure from the spot and converted their opportunities efficiently, while Germany failed to capitalise, missing three penalties to suffer an early exit.

The victory ensured Paraguay’s progression to the Round of 16 and delivered one of the tournament’s standout results, while Germany recorded their earliest-ever exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The match was ultimately defined by a decisive VAR review, Paraguay’s defensive resilience, and clinical execution during the shootout.