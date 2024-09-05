The excitement at the Paralympics 2024 continues to build as Day 8 unfolds with significant developments for Indian athletes. Following a remarkable performance by Harvinder Singh and Pooja, who have secured their place in the quarter-final of the Mixed Team Recurve Open in Para-Archery, Indian runner Simran has also achieved a notable milestone.

Simran has advanced to the final of the Women’s 100m T12 event, showcasing an impressive performance that has earned her a spot in the decisive race. Her achievement adds to India’s growing list of successes at the Games, continuing the momentum from previous days.

On Day 7, India celebrated historic victories with Harvinder Singh clinching the country’s first-ever gold medal in archery. Additionally, Dharambir and Pranav Soorma made headlines by securing gold and silver in the men’s club throw F51 event, marking a remarkable 1-2 finish. Sachin Sarjerao Khilari also contributed with a silver in the men’s shot put – F46 final.

India now stands 13th in the medal tally with a total of 24 medals, including five gold, nine silver, and ten bronze.