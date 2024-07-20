Amongst the 117 Indian athletes who are all set to perform at the Paris Olympics, 24 are armed-forces personnel.

The Paris Olympics will begin from July 26, 2024.

Among the 24, 22 are men, including star Javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra, while two are women, marking the maiden participation of female service athletes at the Olympics.

Subedar Neeraj Chopra, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Gold medallist, will once again eye top honours after he earned a gold medal each at the 2023 Asian Games, 2023 World Athletics Championship, 2024 Diamond League, and 2024 Paavo Nurmi Games.

2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Havildar Jaismine Lamboria and 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships bronze medalist CPO Ritika Hooda are the two women service personnel who will participate for the first time. They will now aim to create history and will feature in Boxing and Wrestling respectively.

Among other Service personnel are : Sub Amit Panghal (Boxing); CPO Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot-Put); Sub Avinash Mukund Sable (3000m Steeplechase); CPO Muhammed Anas Yahiya, PO (GW) Muhammed Ajmal, Sub Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan & JWO Mijo Chacko Kurian (4X400M Men's Relay); JWO Abdulla Aboobacker (Triple Jump); Sub Tarundeep Rai & Sub Dhiraj Bommadevara (Archery) and Nb Sub Sandeep Singh (Shooting).

Their participation underscores the Armed Forces’ commitment to promote sporting excellence and fostering a culture of athleticism, while enhancing the sports consciousness across the nation.