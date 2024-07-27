The 33rd Olympic Games have kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony, setting the stage for an exhilarating Day 1. As the Paris Olympics 2024 unfolds, Indian athletes are gearing up for a day filled with high stakes and intense competition across various sports.

The action begins at 12:30 PM IST with the 10m air rifle mixed team qualification, offering India its first opportunity to make a mark. Indian shooters will be a focal point, with teams Sandeep-Elevanil and Arjun-Ramita vying for medals in the mixed team air rifle events. The medal matches for this category are scheduled later in the day, promising an electrifying start for India.

In rowing, Panwar will compete in the men's singles sculls heats simultaneously, adding to the day's excitement.

India’s Chef de Mission, former shooter Narang, expressed cautious optimism about the shooting events. "I never like to predict in sport; the scenario can change in a millisecond. As a shooter, I always aimed to leave no stone unturned and deliver my best. I hope the athletes can follow their minds and give their best performance," Narang remarked.

India’s contingent, consisting of 117 athletes across six sports disciplines, includes 70 men and 47 women. They will compete in 69 events and aim for a share of 95 medals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the Indian team via X, stating, "As the Paris #Olympics commences, my best wishes to the Indian contingent. Every athlete is India's pride. May they all shine and embody the true spirit of sportsmanship, inspiring us with their exceptional performances. #Paris2024."

Manu Bhaker, aiming for redemption after a disappointing Tokyo 2020, is another key figure to watch. Narang expressed confidence in Bhaker’s capabilities, stating, "Manu is a brilliant shooter with a proven track record. She, along with all our shooters, is working hard, and we are proud of them. I am excited to see her at her peak in Paris."