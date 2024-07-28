Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu extended their heartfelt congratulations to shooter Manu Bhaker on Sunday July 28, celebrating her historic achievement at the Paris Olympics 2024. Bhaker won a bronze medal in the women’s individual 10m air pistol event, marking a significant milestone as India’s first medal of the Games.

This remarkable accomplishment not only opened India’s medal tally in Paris but also etched Bhaker's name in the annals of Indian sports history. She has become the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting and joins the elite group of just five Indians who have ever won a medal in this discipline at the Olympics.

Also read: Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker scripts history, becomes first-ever Indian woman to win medal in shooting

"A historic medal! Well done Manu Bhaker, for winning India’s FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement!" wrote PM Modi on X.

The Prime Minister lauded Bhaker's dedication and perseverance, while President Murmu highlighted the inspiration her victory brings to aspiring athletes across the nation. This landmark achievement is expected to bolster India's confidence and momentum in the ongoing Olympic events.