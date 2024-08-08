India clinched the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Spain, thanks to a brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and stellar goalkeeping by PR Sreejesh. The win at the Yves du Manoir Stadium marked India’s fourth medal at the Paris Games and their first back-to-back Olympic hockey bronze medals since the 1972 Munich Games.

Spain took an early lead in the second quarter with Marc Miralles scoring from a penalty stroke, but India responded swiftly. Harmanpreet Singh levelled the score just before halftime with a powerful drag flick, and moments into the third quarter, he struck again to give India a 2-1 lead.

Sreejesh, playing his final match for India, was pivotal in maintaining the lead. His save in the dying moments of the game, denying Spain’s last-minute penalty corner, was crucial in securing the victory. Overwhelmed with emotion, Sreejesh fell to the ground at the final whistle, surrounded by his teammates in celebration.

The Indian team, buoyed by chants of "India Jeetega" from the crowd, held firm against a relentless Spanish attack in the final quarter, ensuring their place on the podium.