India's men's hockey team kicked off their Paris Olympics campaign with a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over New Zealand. The Pool B clash at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium saw India overcome an early deficit to secure a crucial win.

New Zealand struck first, taking the lead in the 8th minute. India struggled to find their footing initially, with goalkeeper Dominic Dixon frustrating their early attempts.

The tide turned in the second quarter when Nic Woods received a yellow card, leaving New Zealand a man down. Mandeep Singh capitalised, deflecting a shot past Dixon to level the score at 1-1.

Vivek Sagar Prasad put India ahead in the third quarter with a well-executed field goal. New Zealand fought back, with Simon Child equalising from a penalty corner.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh sealed the win for India, converting a late penalty stroke under pressure. Veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh played a crucial role, denying New Zealand on seven penalty corners.

The victory puts India in second place in Pool B, which includes powerhouses Australia and Belgium. They'll face Argentina next on Monday, looking to build on this momentum.