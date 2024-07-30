Manu Bhaker etched her name in the annals of Indian Olympic history on Tuesday, becoming the first athlete from the nation to secure two medals in a single Games. Bhaker, partnered with Sarabjot Singh, claimed bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Paris Olympics.

The duo outgunned South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in a gripping bronze medal match. Bhaker and Singh maintained their composure, consistently hitting 10s throughout the series.

This triumph follows Bhaker's individual bronze in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event earlier in the Games. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) lauded the achievement, highlighting Bhaker's historic double-medal feat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and lauded Bhaker and Singh stating, "Our shooters continue to make us proud!"

"Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted. For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication," PM Modi added.

Our shooters continue to make us proud!



Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted.



For Manu, this… pic.twitter.com/loUsQjnLbN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2024

In Monday's qualification round, Bhaker and Singh notched up 580-20x points, securing third place. The pair demonstrated remarkable skill, with Bhaker scoring 98, 98, and 95 across three series, while Singh contributed 95, 97, and 97.

The gold medal match is set to feature Turkey (582-18x) and Serbia (581-24x).

With this latest podium finish, India's medal tally at the Paris Olympics now stands at two, both courtesy of Bhaker's sharpshooting prowess.