Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh secured a spot in the bronze medal match of the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Paris Olympics 2024. The duo finished third in qualification with 580-20x points, setting up a showdown with fourth-placed South Korea (579-18x).

Turkey (582-18x) and Serbia (581-24x) will battle for gold in the final.

Fellow Indian pair Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema missed out on medal contention, finishing 10th overall.

Qualification involved each team member firing 30 shots in 30 minutes, with the top four teams advancing to medal rounds. Manu-Sarabjot's performance improved throughout the three series, posting scores of 193, 195, and 192 points respectively.

This marks Bhaker's second medal opportunity of the Games. She clinched bronze in the women's 10m air pistol final on July 27, becoming the first Indian woman to medal in Olympic shooting. Her score of 221.7 points ended a 20-year drought for Indian women in individual shooting finals.

Bhaker's success represents a remarkable turnaround from her pistol malfunction at the Tokyo Olympics. South Korea dominated the women's event, with Ye Jin taking gold (243.2 points) and Kim Yeji securing silver (241.3 points).