Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat began his Paris Olympics campaign with a strong performance, winning his round of 16 match in the men's 57 kg freestyle division. Sehrawat dominated former European champion Vladimir Egorov with a 10-0 victory, securing a spot in the quarterfinals.

In contrast, Anshu Malik fell short in her women's 57 kg freestyle bout against Helen Maroulis of the USA, losing 2-7.

Indian wrestling faced a significant setback as World Championships medalist Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement following a disqualification in the 50 kg freestyle final. Phogat, who had advanced to the gold medal match after a 5-0 win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, was disqualified for exceeding the weight limit. She has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a silver medal, with a verdict expected soon.

Nisha Dahiya's Olympics ended in disappointment as she lost to North Korea's Pak Sol Gum 8-10 in the quarterfinals of the women’s 68 kg category. Dahiya, who had previously defeated Tetiana Sova 6-4, was leading 8-2 before an injury and subsequent medical timeouts allowed Sol Gum to stage a comeback.