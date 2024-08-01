Lakshya Sen advanced to the quarter-finals of the men's singles badminton event at the Paris Olympics by defeating compatriot HS Prannoy in straight games. Sen triumphed with scores of 21-12, 21-6 in a match that lasted just 39 minutes, held at the La Chapelle Arena's Court 3.

Sen, making his Olympic debut, showcased exceptional prowess as he overpowered Prannoy, who was visibly fatigued. Prannoy’s exhaustion was evident after a grueling three-game encounter against Vietnam’s Le Duc Phat the previous day, coupled with a recent bout of chikungunya. This fatigue took a toll on his performance, making him unable to mount a significant challenge against the energetic Sen.

The match commenced at a cautious pace, with both players assessing each other's strategies. A 47-shot rally highlighted the initial exchanges, but Sen quickly established dominance. He led 11-6 at the first game break and continued to press his advantage, despite some spirited but ultimately ineffective counterattacks from Prannoy.