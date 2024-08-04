Shooter Manu Bhaker will be India's flagbearer in the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics which will take place on August 11.

Sources of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) stated that the two-time Olympic bronze medallist will be India's women's flagbearer in the closing ceremony. Meanwhile, the name of the men's flagbearer has not been confirmed yet.

Bhaker claimed two bronze medals in the Summer Games after facing a loss during the 10m air pistol qualification round in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 when her gun had malfunctioned during the game.

As the Indian shooter did not have much time to carry out her quota of shots, she missed the top-eight finish required to qualify for the final round and finished in the 12th spot.

Bhaker opened India's medal tally in the ongoing Olympics after she secured the third place in the women's individual 10m Air pistol event.

Later, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the Bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event.

In her final event, Bhaker narrowly missed out on her shot and finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event. She missed out on the opportunity to become the first Indian to win three medals at the Olympics.

Bhaker is the first athlete from the Indian contingent after independence to get two medals in a single edition of the Paris Olympics.