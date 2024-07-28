Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, boasting 26 Grand Slam singles titles between them, kicked off their Olympic campaign with a hard-fought victory in the men's doubles event. The Spanish duo overcame Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 in a match that showcased their formidable partnership.

Despite a shaky start that saw the Argentines take an early lead, Nadal and Alcaraz quickly found their rhythm. The Spanish pair's seamless coordination belied the fact that this was their first competitive outing together.

The opening set remained tight throughout, with neither team able to gain a decisive advantage. It took a tiebreaker to separate the sides, where a pinpoint return from Nadal sealed the set for Spain.

Gonzalez and Molteni came out firing in the second set, racing to a 3-0 lead. However, the Spanish duo's experience shone through as they methodically clawed back into the match. A crucial break of serve gave Nadal and Alcaraz the upper hand, and they didn't look back from there.

Serving for the match, Nadal held his nerve to close out the victory and send the Spanish contingent into raptures.

This doubles triumph caps off a successful day for the Spanish team. Earlier, Alcaraz had marked his Olympic singles debut with a convincing 6-3, 6-1 win over Lebanon's Hady Habib. Nadal will begin his singles campaign on Sunday against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics.