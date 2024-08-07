Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the women’s wrestling 50kg at the Paris Olympics for being overweight by approximately 100 grams, according to reports.

India thus lost its chance to grab a gold medal.

The information was shared by Indian Olympic Association who informed that Phogat gained a few grams over 50kg this morning, despite best efforts by the team through the night.

Meanwhile, the association said that it would not make any further comments, further requesting Vinesh’s privacy.

Vinesh Phogat had on August 6 become the first Indian woman to advance to the finals of an Olympic wrestling event. Phogat secured her place in the women's 50kg final at the Paris 2024 Olympics after defeating Cuba’s Lopez Guzman.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.