Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat handed reigning champion, Japan's Yui Susaki her fourth loss in her entire career after defeating her in one of the biggest upset stories of Paris Olympics.

The wrestler knocked off top seed Yui 3-2 in the Round of 16 to progress to the quarter-final of the women's 50kg category.

Phogat defeated Yui Susaki, who did not concede a single point en route to her Tokyo Olympics Gold. Till yestersay, Yui had lost only three matches in her entire career and Vinesh handed her the fourth.

As the Paris Olympics 2024 entered its 11th day, Tuesday holds significant promise for the Indian contingent, following a heart-wrenching Day 10. Indian athletes Lakshya Sen and the duo of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh narrowly missed securing medals, adding to the collective disappointment. Additionally, wrestler Nisha Dahiya’s unexpected injury led to her defeat in the women's 68kg quarterfinals against North Korea's Sol Gum Pak, ending the match at 8-10.

Meanwhile, Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra also showcased his world-class form at the Paris Olympics, launching a massive 89.34m throw to book his place in the final.