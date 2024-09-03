Indian javelin thrower Sumit Antil scripted history by clinching back-to-back gold medals at the Paris Paralympics on September 2.

Delivering a record-breaking performance, Sumit smashed his own Paralympics record twice during the course of his 6 throws and looked to be in perfect form from the get-go.

A total of 8 medals were won on the fifth day with Sumit Antil and Nitesh Kumar leading from the front with gold. The likes of Yogesh Kathuniya, Thulasimathi Murugesan and Suhas Yathiraj also impressed on a truly memorable day for the Indian contingent in Paris. The day for India started with Yogesh and a silver medal win.

Yogesh Kathuniya secured his second Paralympic medal, winning silver in the men’s discus throw F56 event.

Nitesh Kumar captured gold in the men’s singles SL3 badminton event, defeating top rival Daniel Bethell of Great Britain.

Manisha Ramadass secured a bronze medal in the women’s singles SU5 badminton event at the 2024 Paralympics and Thulasimathi Murugesan claimed the silver medal in the Women’s Singles SU5 badminton event.

Suhas Yathiraj earned a silver medal in the men’s singles SL4 badminton event at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar secured the bronze medal in the mixed team compound archery event, defeating Italy’s Matteo Bonacina and Eleonora 156-155 at the Invalides.



Nithya Sri Sivan clinched the bronze medal in the SH6 badminton category at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.