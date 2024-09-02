Para-athletes Nishad Kumar and Preethi Pal clinched a silver and bronze respectively at the Paris Paralympics.

Kumar won the medal in the men's high jump T47 event. Pal won bronze in the women's 200m T35 event.

Meanwhile, shuttler Suhas Yathiraj positioned himself for glory by reaching the summit clash for a second consecutive time on September 1.

Another shuttler, Manisha Ramadass also assured India of a medal but star shooter Avani Lekhara missed out on repeating her medal-winning feat in her pet event.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Nishad Kumar for clinching a silver medal and wrote, "Congrats to @nishad_hj for his remarkable achievement in winning a Silver medal in the Men's High Jump T47 event at the #Paralympics2024! He has shown us all that with passion and determination, everything is possible. India is elated."

Praising Preethi Pal, he wrote, "A historic achievement by Preeti Pal, as she wins her second medal in the same edition of the #Paralympics2024 with a Bronze in the Women’s 200m T35 event! She is an inspiration for the people of India. Her dedication is truly remarkable."

India ended the Day 4 of competitions at the 27th spot in the rankings with seven medals (1 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze).

Preethi Pal scripted history as she became the first Indian woman track and field athlete to win two medals at the Paralympics while Nishad Kumar clinched his second successive silver at the showpiece in the men's high jump T47 category.

The 23-year-old Preethi, a farmer's daughter from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, bagged a bronze in the 200m T35 category with a personal best time of 30.01 seconds. She also won a bronze in the 100m T35 category on Friday.

Preethi also became only the second Indian woman to win two medals -- both bronze -- in a single Paralympics after shooter Avani Lekhara who won a gold and a bronze in Tokyo three years ago.

T35 classification is meant for athletes who have coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis.

Later in the day, the 24-year-old Nishad, who hails from Una in Himachal Pradesh, won India's third medal from para-athletics and seventh overall for the country in Paris Paralympics with a season's best effort of 2.04m.