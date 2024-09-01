Indian para-shuttler Manisha Ramadass secured her spot in the semi-finals of the women’s singles SU5 category at the Paris Paralympics after a commanding victory over Japan’s Mamiko Toyoda.

Ramadass dominated the court, winning the match in straight games with a scoreline of 21-13, 21-16. The quarterfinal clash lasted just 30 minutes, showcasing Manisha's strong form as she cruised into the next round.

This victory bolsters India's hopes of adding another medal to their tally at the ongoing Paralympics. India has already secured five medals: one gold, one silver, and three bronze. Earlier, shooter Avani Lekhara clinched gold in the women’s 10m air rifle, continuing her reign as a Paralympic champion.

India’s silver came from Manish Narwal in the men’s P1 10m air pistol SH1 competition, while Mona Agarwal and Preethi Pal each added a bronze, in shooting and athletics, respectively.

With the largest Paralympic contingent in India's history—84 athletes across 12 sports—the nation is pushing to surpass its previous achievements and make a strong statement in Paris.