PBKS, SRH tear apart bowlers in 986 run carnage, Rahul, Sooryavanshi tons in vain

It was a Saturday night that left bowlers searching for answers. Where do they go when batters play like this, with no margin for error and nowhere to hide? T20 cricket has become that unforgiving. Across Delhi and Jaipur, IPL 2026 produced 986 runs, two remarkable chases, and an Orange Cap race that changed hands four times in six hours, turning the league into a relentless contest where the ball barely stood a chance.

KL Rahul struck an unbeaten 152 for Delhi Capitals, while 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a 36-ball hundred for Rajasthan Royals, yet both ended on the losing side. Punjab Kings chased 265 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to record the highest successful chase in T20 cricket, while Sunrisers Hyderabad overhauled Rajasthan’s 228 in Jaipur with nine balls to spare.

In Delhi, Rahul and Nitish Rana rebuilt after the early loss of Pathum Nissanka before pushing the innings into extraordinary territory. Their 220-run stand was DC’s highest and the second-highest in IPL history, taking the side to 264/2. Rahul remained unbeaten on 152 off 67 balls, with 16 fours and nine sixes, becoming the first Indian to score 150 in an IPL innings and recording the highest men’s T20 score by an Indian. His hundred came off 47 balls, the fastest in DC history, as he went past Rishabh Pant’s 128 not out from 2018 to register the franchise’s highest individual score. Nitish made 91 off 44 balls and also completed 3,000 IPL runs.

Rahul ended the day with 5,579 IPL runs and six centuries, moving to sixth on the all-time list ahead of MS Dhoni. After the match, he credited his work with Abhishek Nayar, saying it was about adapting to the modern demands of T20 cricket, and stressed the importance of maximising the powerplay.

However, Delhi’s total did not survive the night. What looked imposing quickly turned fragile as Punjab Kings came out with intent. Priyansh Arya set the tone with a first-ball six, Prabhsimran Singh kept the tempo, and Shreyas Iyer finished it with an unbeaten 71 off 36 balls as PBKS reached 265 with seven balls to spare. It became the highest successful chase in T20 cricket, surpassing Punjab’s own 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders two years ago. Delhi also suffered a setback as Lungi Ngidi picked up a head injury and was stretchered off before being discharged later, while Xavier Bartlett’s 1 for 69 reflected the lack of margin for bowlers.

Jaipur followed the same script. Rajasthan posted 228/6, the highest IPL total at the venue, with Sooryavanshi at the centre of it. After a golden duck in the previous meeting, he struck a 36-ball hundred with five fours and 12 sixes, becoming the first uncapped player with two IPL hundreds and the youngest to 1,000 T20 runs, reaching the mark in 473 balls. He also hit the most sixes by an Indian in an IPL innings. Dhruv Jurel made 51, while Donovan Ferreira added 33, and Sakib finished with 1/62.

Like Rahul earlier, Sooryavanshi had the runs but not the result. Sunrisers Hyderabad lost Travis Head early, but Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma added a century stand to take control. Ishan made 74 off 31 balls and Abhishek struck 57 off 29, before Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy finished the chase as SRH reached 229/5 with nine balls to spare, the highest successful chase in Jaipur. Pat Cummins summed up the night, saying bowlers in T20s now need to work on their batting as the game continues to tilt heavily in favour of batters.

The Orange Cap race added another layer. Virat Kohli began the day with it, Rahul took over in Delhi, Sooryavanshi claimed it in Jaipur, and Abhishek ended the night wearing it. By the close, the league had seen a world-record chase, a record chase in Jaipur, two exceptional hundreds, and a reminder that in this IPL season, even totals like 264 and 228 are no longer safe under lights.