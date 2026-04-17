'PCB is so politicised': Lalit Modi sees no return of Ind-Pak cricket soon

For over a decade now, one of cricket’s biggest rivalries has been missing from bilateral calendars and there is little chance of that changing anytime soon. Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi says politics, not cricket, continues to hold India and Pakistan apart.

Speaking on The Overlap Podcast with former England cricketer Michael Vaughan, Modi offered a candid view of why the two sides have not resumed regular cricket ties. In his assessment, the PCB does not function independently, and that lack of autonomy continues to stall any meaningful progress.

He said that if the board operated without political pressure, there might have been some movement by now. Instead, he believes decision-making is heavily shaped by those in power, making cricket a reflection of larger political tensions between the two nations.

Modi also underlined that the situation is unlikely to improve soon. With strained relations at the political level and strong national sentiment on both sides, he said the environment is not conducive for bilateral engagement.

India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series during Pakistan’s tour of India in 2012-13. Since then, their encounters have been limited to ICC and continental tournaments.

While fans continue to look forward to high-profile clashes, Modi suggested that reality is far more complicated. He noted that both countries are deeply passionate about cricket, but that same intensity, combined with politics, makes a return to bilateral series difficult in the near future.

The two teams most recently faced each other in the 2026 T20 World Cup group stage, where India secured a 61-run win over Pakistan.