PGTI’s ‘72 The League’ grows as Rajasthan joins India’s first Pro Golf Team League

The Professional Golf Tour of India’s (PGTI) ambitious team-format initiative, 72 The League, gained further momentum on Sunday with the announcement of a new Rajasthan-based team, reinforcing the league’s intent to take professional golf deeper into India’s sporting mainstream.



Conceptualised as India’s first exclusive national professional golf league, 72 The League has been jointly launched by PGTI and Game of Life Sports (GOLS) to create a high-visibility, franchise-driven ecosystem for Indian golf. The inaugural season will be held from February 21, 2026, across three premier venues in Delhi-NCR such as Classic Golf & Country Club, Jaypee Greens and Qutab Golf Course, and will feature a fast-paced match-play format tailored for broadcast and digital audiences.



The inaugural edition will comprise city-based teams of 10 professionals each, selected through a player auction, and is expected to feature leading Indian golfers from the PGTI circuit alongside prominent overseas professionals, making it one of the largest competitive platforms for professional golf in the country.



The Rajasthan franchise is jointly owned by Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt. Ltd. and the KLJ Group of Companies. The formal agreement was signed with Kapil Dev, President, PGTI, marking their official entry into the league.

Welcoming the new team, President, PGTI, Kapil Dev said, “It is wonderful to have Haldiram& KLJ join PGTI’s 72 The League, adding a new dimension to the competition. This team is sure to spark excitement and pride among golf enthusiasts across the state of Rajasthan and I wish them all the best.”



While during the league’s launch, Kapil Dev stated, “With 72 The League, PGTI is turning a new leaf in the growth of golf in India. For the first time, we have a structured, team-based national league sanctioned by PGTI, creating fresh opportunities for players. It is as exciting for us as it is for the players, who will experience a thrilling new format. We also welcome Game of Life Sports as our partners and firmly believe 72 The League is a strong step forward for Indian golf.”



Manohar Lal Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are excited to be a part of ‘72 The League’, which promises to usher in a golfing revolution in India. It represents a unique platform to nurture talent while elevating the sport’s professional ecosystem.”

KLJ Group Managing Director Hemant Jain added, “Entering into ‘72 The League’ allows us to contribute to the growth of professional golf in India while providing a platform for emerging talent to compete and excel at the highest level.”



Amit Kharabanda, Co-Founder, Game of Life Sports, said, “We heartily welcome Haldiram& KLJ representing the wonderful state of Rajasthan as franchise owners at 72 The League. As we look to expand golf as a game to all parts of the country, the new franchise will be a fantastic addition to the league.”

The league will also feature Pro-Am events, fan engagement zones and premium broadcast production, underlining PGTI’s push to make professional golf more accessible and commercially vibrant.



