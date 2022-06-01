The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguli’s tweeter post sparked speculation among fans. He has hinted that he may resign as the board's chief on Wednesday. The former India captain said in a cryptic tweet that has gone viral that he is about to embark on a new innings, and sources say the Prince of Kolkata may enter politics.

Ganguly said in a tweet on Wednesday,"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life."