Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to praise Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen's performance in the men's singles semifinal at the Paris Olympics 2024. Sen narrowly lost to reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in a closely contested match.

"Played like a champ, Lakshya!" Sarma tweeted. "Being so close in the points with reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen is no mean feat."

The Chief Minister expressed pride in Sen's temperament during the match, describing him as "a player to watch for in Indian badminton." He also wished Sen luck for the upcoming bronze medal match, urging him to "Secure the podium for India."

Sen's impressive run in the tournament came to an end in the semifinal, where Axelsen staged a comeback to clinch victory. The Danish shuttler later praised Sen's performance, calling him "an amazing player" and predicting future Olympic success for the young Indian athlete.

The bronze medal match represents Sen's final opportunity to secure a podium finish at the Paris Olympics. His performance throughout the tournament has showcased his skill and determination on the international stage.