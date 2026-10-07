‘Playing for Argentina is the most beautiful thing’: Messi gets emotional after farewell

Lionel Messi struggled to hold back his emotions as he reflected on his Argentina career after what was billed as his final appearance for the national team, saying that leaving the side would “hurt a lot” and that he would stay forever if he could.

Messi spoke at length after Argentina’s 3-0 win over Benin in Buenos Aires on Tuesday night, a match in which he scored from the penalty spot and provided two assists.

Looking back on two decades with Argentina, Messi said he had given everything to the national team, including during its most difficult periods.

“I have nothing left to do but thank this shirt. For 20 years, even through the worst moments, I never stopped fighting, pushing forward, giving everything I had and wanting to be here,” Messi said, as per 433.

The prospect of no longer joining up with Argentina appeared particularly difficult for the 39-year-old.

“Not coming here anymore and no longer being with the Argentina National Team is going to hurt a lot,” he said.

Messi said he would choose to remain with the national team for the rest of his life if the decision were his to make.

“If it were up to me, I would love to be here for my entire life, because playing for Argentina is the most beautiful thing there is,” he said.

The veteran forward also acknowledged that he was speaking more than usual because he did not want the occasion to end.

“I think I’m talking more than ever today because I simply don’t want this moment to end,” Messi said.

His emotional words came after a farewell performance that reflected the influence he has had on Argentina over the past 20 years. After a goalless first half, Messi set up Nicolas Otamendi for the opener in the 48th minute before assisting Nico Paz for Argentina’s second.

He then converted a penalty to complete the 3-0 victory, before embracing his teammates as the Buenos Aires crowd celebrated and applauded their captain.