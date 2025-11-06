‘Playing for India is a big thing’: Uma Chetry makes Northeast history as PM hosts champions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the victorious Indian Women's Cricket Team to his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg on November 6, celebrating their historic maiden World Cup triumph whilst highlighting a significant milestone in Indian cricket's diversity.

Head coach Amol Mazumdar revealed a groundbreaking achievement during the meeting: "Uma Chetry is the first girl from the Northeast to play for India." The wicketkeeper-batter made her debut in India's final league match against Bangladesh, though rain abandoned the fixture.

Reflecting on the moment, Chetry said, "I was very happy on my debut, as playing for India is a very big thing. I wanted to win that match for the team."

The Prime Minister praised the team's resilience after recovering from three consecutive defeats and enduring social media criticism. The players presented Modi with a signed jersey emblazoned with 'Namo 1', whilst BCCI president Mithun Manhas attended the interaction.

Modi urged the cricketers to inspire future generations, stating: "Whenever you all go home, visit your school and interact with the students and spend a day with them. The students and the school will remember you for life. Select three schools for one year and visit them." He also encouraged their involvement in the Fit India Movement, particularly appealing to women across the country.

Spinner Radha Yadav emphasised the squad's unity despite early setbacks: "We lost three matches, but the best part was that we were always together. We always backed each other. It was genuine and pure."

Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh highlighted the team's confidence in her abilities: "The team has always shown trust in me whenever there is a tough situation."

Pacer Arundhati Reddy shared an emotional message from her mother: "I wanted to share my mother's message with you. She says you are her hero. She has called me 4-5 times and asked me when I am meeting her hero."

The meeting celebrated not only India's World Cup victory but also the team's role in breaking barriers and inspiring cricketers from underrepresented regions across the nation.