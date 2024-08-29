Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the nation in paying tribute to legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day, celebrated annually on his birth anniversary.

In a social media post, PM Modi emphasised the importance of recognising the contributions of athletes who have represented India on the global stage. "Our government is committed to supporting sports at all levels to ensure that more youth can play and shine," Modi stated.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed this sentiment, praising Dhyan Chand as a symbol of unwavering dedication and effort. Shah remarked, "He not only elevated Indian hockey but also inspired a positive consciousness towards sports in the country. This illustrious athlete will continue to guide future generations."

In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Major Dhyan Chand's son, Olympian Ashok Kumar, unveiled a statue of his father. Reflecting on the moment, Ashok Kumar expressed pride in his father's legacy, saying, "His qualities and efficiency influenced the country and its self-respect. He started a new culture of hockey in India and set new parameters as a player, soldier, citizen, and father."

The day was also marked by a call to action from Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who urged citizens to participate in outdoor sports for at least one hour. This initiative aligns with the Fit India Movement, inspired by PM Modi's vision of a healthy nation.

Mandaviya emphasised that National Sports Day is not only an opportunity to honour sports icons but also a reminder of the importance of maintaining a balanced and healthy life. He encouraged everyone to engage in sports with family and friends as part of the nationwide celebration.