Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian Blind Women's cricket team on August 26 for clinching a remarkable gold medal at the IBSA World Games in Birmingham, England. Employing the platform of X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi hailed this achievement as a "monumental accomplishment" that vividly underscores the extraordinary prowess of India's sportswomen. He expressed his pride, stating, "Kudos to the Indian women's blind cricket team for securing the Gold at the IBSA World Games! This monumental achievement exemplifies the indomitable spirit and skill of our sportswomen. India beams with pride!"

India effectively restricted Australia to a mere 114 runs with 8 wickets in 20 overs. Subsequently, the Indian blind cricket team masterfully pursued the target of 42 runs in just 4 overs, clinching the victory. Notably, the IBSA World Games introduced Blind cricket in a recent addition, with the inaugural match held between England and Australia last week. The grand final witnessed India emerging triumphant over Australia with a 9-wicket win.

Opting to bat first, Australia stumbled early, losing their first wicket in the 4th over. The team grappled through the finals, amassing a mere 29 runs in the initial 6 overs. India's strategic prowess yielded two wickets in the 8th and 9th overs, causing Australia to struggle at 39/3. Despite a 54-run partnership between C Lewis and C Webeck, India's consistent wicket-taking strategy restricted Australia to 109/8 within just 3 overs. Ultimately, Australia concluded their innings at 114/8 in 20 overs.

The Indian blind cricket team's pursuit of the modest 42-run target showcased determination, culminating in an impactful offensive against the Australian bowlers. Achieving the target in a mere 3.3 overs, the Women In Blue demonstrated exceptional form and skill.

As the Indian men's blind cricket team readies to face their longstanding rivals, Pakistan, in the IBSA World Games finals, the stage is set for another intense showdown. Notably, Pakistan had previously secured an 18-run triumph against India at the commencement of the World Games. As India confronts Pakistan once again, anticipation runs high for a redemption-seeking contest.

In this spirited culmination, the scores summarize India Women's triumph at 43/1 (revised target after rain) against Australia's 114/8.

Looking ahead to the men's finals, the IBSA World Games will witness an exhilarating face-off between the Indian and Pakistani teams.