In a heartwarming gesture of solidarity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally visited the Indian cricket team's dressing room following their heart-wrenching loss to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final. Despite the disappointment, the Prime Minister offered words of encouragement and a consoling hug to Mohammed Shami, the highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

Expressing his gratitude to the nation, Shami took to Twitter, sharing a poignant moment captured with PM Modi. "Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back!" he wrote.

PM Modi, too, expressed his support for the team on social media. "Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always," he tweeted.

India's undefeated run in the tournament came to a crushing end with a six-wicket loss to the now six-time champions, Australia. The Men in Blue faced a challenging task after posting 240 runs in the first innings, with KL Rahul top-scoring at 66 and Virat Kohli contributing 54.

Despite a strong comeback with the ball, India fell short as Australia's Travis Head's remarkable 137-run innings, supported by Marnus Labuschagne's 57 runs off 109 balls, secured the victory.