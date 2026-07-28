PM Modi congratulates Bindyarani Devi on Commonwealth Games bronze

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28 congratulated Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam after she secured the bronze medal in the women's 58kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

In a post on X, Modi praised the Manipur lifter's perseverance and dedication, saying her achievement reflected years of hard work. He also wished her success in her future endeavours.

Bindyarani claimed the bronze with a combined lift of 199kg, finishing behind Nigeria's Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, who won gold with a Games record total of 229kg, and Canada's Ann Sophie Taschereau, who took silver with 215kg.

The Indian weightlifter made a steady start in the snatch after her opening attempt was lowered from 85kg to 83kg by the coaching staff. She successfully lifted 83kg, 85kg and 87kg, ending the phase level with England's Eliza Pratt but ahead on countback.

Her clean and jerk campaign began with disappointment after a 110kg lift was disallowed following a jury review over an elbow buckle. Bindyarani recovered strongly by clearing 112kg on her second attempt to move into medal contention. She then attempted 116kg in pursuit of a personal best but failed to complete the lift, with her 199kg total proving enough to secure bronze.

The medal is Bindyarani's second at the Commonwealth Games after winning silver at Birmingham in 2022. It also marks a significant comeback following a knee injury in 2023, during which she adjusted to competing in both the 55kg and 58kg categories.

Her podium finish took India's medal tally at the Glasgow Games to six, including one in para powerlifting. India have so far won one gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

India's medal winners in Glasgow include Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting).