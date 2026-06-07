PM Modi hails India's U-18 hockey teams after Asia Cup triumph and bronze finish

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6 congratulated India's men's and women's U-18 hockey teams for their impressive performances at the U-18 Asia Cup 2026, after the men's side clinched the title and the women's team secured a bronze medal.

India's men's team emerged champions after defeating hosts Japan 4-1 in the final at Kakamigahara, Japan. Ashish Tani Purti starred with a hat-trick, scoring in the 2nd, 28th and 34th minutes, while captain Ketan Kushwaha added another goal in the 30th minute. Japan's only goal came through Numada Gaku in the 52nd minute.

Congratulating the champions, Prime Minister Modi said the team's success reflected exceptional skill, teamwork and the growing popularity of hockey among young Indians.

"Congratulations to the Indian Men's U18 Hockey Team on winning the Men's U18 Asia Cup 2026. The team displayed exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the tournament, culminating in a memorable victory in the final," he said in a post on X.

The women's team also ended its campaign on a positive note, defeating Korea 3-0 in the bronze medal match. Sandeepa Kumari opened the scoring in the second minute before captain Sweety Kujur doubled the lead in the 16th minute. Nousheen Naz added the third goal in the 33rd minute to seal a convincing victory.

The bronze-medal finish capped a strong tournament for the Indian women's side, which scored 36 goals and showcased both attacking strength and defensive discipline throughout the competition.

Praising the team, Modi said the achievement highlighted the growing stature of women's hockey in the country and the immense potential of its young players.

"The team displayed remarkable grit throughout the tournament. This feat reflects the growing strength of women's hockey in India and the immense potential of our players," he wrote.

Recognising the achievements of both teams, Hockey India announced cash rewards for players and support staff. Each member of the title-winning men's squad will receive Rs 3 lakh, while support staff members will be awarded Rs 1.5 lakh each.

Players of the bronze medal-winning women's team will receive Rs 1 lakh each, with support staff members set to get Rs 50,000 each.