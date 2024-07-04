Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team on Thursday, July 3, for a breakfast meeting at his residence.

Following this celebratory gathering, the triumphant cricketers headed to Delhi airport to catch a flight to Mumbai, where a grand victory parade is set to take place at Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium.

Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik informed ANI that key players, including India captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dubey, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the Assembly on Friday. Sarnaik, a member of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), stated, "Today's program in Mumbai has been organized by BCCI. Team India players from Mumbai, including Captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dubey, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, will come to the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow to meet CM Eknath Shinde. Being a member of MCA, I invited the players and they have accepted my invitation."

Ajinkya Naik, Secretary of the MCA, announced that the public will be granted free entry to the grand victory parade, allowing fans to join in celebrating the Indian team's remarkable win.

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