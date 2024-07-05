Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with India's Olympic contingent on July 4, expressing confidence in their ability to make the nation proud at the upcoming Paris 2024 Games. The interaction is part of a broader effort to boost morale and public support for the athletes.

"Their life journeys and success give hope to 140 crore Indians," Modi stated on social media platform X, urging citizens to rally behind the team with the hashtag #Cheer4Bharat.

The Prime Minister highlighted several noteworthy developments in India's Olympic participation this year. For the first time, both men's and women's teams have qualified in table tennis. The shooting contingent includes female athletes in the shotgun team, while Indian competitors will debut in new categories for wrestling and equestrian events.

Modi referenced recent successes in para-athletics, chess, and badminton as indicators of India's growing sporting prowess. The country achieved its best-ever medal haul at the World Para Athletics Championships in Japan this May, securing 17 medals including six gold.

Chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa, 17, made headlines in April by becoming the youngest-ever challenger for the world title after winning the FIDE Candidates Tournament.

As the Paris Olympics approach, starting July 26, India aims to surpass its performance from the 2020 Tokyo Games, where it won seven medals including one gold. With new milestones already set in various disciplines, expectations are high for Indian athletes to shine on the global stage in Paris.